Summer Meals Program

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Student Nutrition Department will continue the Grab and Go meal service during the summer under the Seamless Summer program, in community partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Texas Department of Agriculture, from June 8 – July 21st, 2021 .

NO applications needed for summer meals. FREE meals provided to children present 18 years or younger.

In the absence of children, parents wishing to pick up meals should bring any of the following items for each child not present :

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Pick up a curbside Grab and Go meal box (5 breakfasts and 5 lunches) at the following locations every Wednesday June 9th – July 21st

Dates of operation: June 9, 16, 23, 30 / July 7, 14, 21

Curbside Meal Preparation and Instructions

school serving time Turner High School

1600 S Josey Ln

Carrollton, TX 75006 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Blalack Middle School

1706 E. Peters Colony

Carrollton, TX 75007 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Bush Middle School

515 Cowboys Pkwy

Irving, TX 75063 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Long Middle School

2525 Frankford Rd

Dallas, TX 75287 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Polk Middle School

2001 Kelly Blvd

Carrollton, TX 75006 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Grab & Go meals at the following locations Monday-Thursday, June 8-July 1

Dates of operation: June 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30/July 1